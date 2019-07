QUINBY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Three people were injured after a crash with entrapment on Interstate 95 in Florence County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday on I-95 near mile marker 172 in the Quinby area and involved a 2008 GMC Savannah, according to Trooper Tyler Tidwell. Fire and EMS crews responded for a report of entrapment.

Trooper Tidwell said at least one lane of traffic in the area was blocked while crews cleared the scene.

