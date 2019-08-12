3 Marion County Detention Center staff members recognized for saving inmate’s life

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Three Marion County Detention Center staff members have been recognized for saving an inmate’s life.

An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday evening at the detention center, according to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Sgt. Alexander, Cpl. Williams, and PFC. Smith performed CPR and revived the inmate.

“Within moments the inmate was revived and alert. Without the life-saving efforts of these dedicated officers the outcome would have been drastically different,” the post said. “We commend these officers and their heroic actions.”

