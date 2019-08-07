3 students taken to hospital after showing symptoms of ‘heat-related issues’ at Darlington High School band practice

News
Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Three students were taken to a hospital after showing symptoms of “heat-related issues” at a Darlington High School band practice, the district said.

During band practice at Darlington High School on Wednesday morning, “several students showed symptoms of heat-related issues,” according to Audrey Childers, with the Darlington County School District. EMS was called and three students were taken to a hospital “for observation.”

The remaining students “are fine” and will be released after being provided lunch.

“The district and schools take heat issues seriously and have preventative measures in place to protect the students and staff,” Childers said. “We appreciate the quick and thorough response of the local emergency services.”

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: