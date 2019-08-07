3 students taken to hospital after showing symptoms of ‘heat-related issues’ at Darlington High School band practice

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Three students were taken to a hospital after showing symptoms of “heat-related issues” at a Darlington High School band practice, the district said.

During band practice at Darlington High School on Wednesday morning, “several students showed symptoms of heat-related issues,” according to Audrey Childers, with the Darlington County School District. EMS was called and three students were taken to a hospital “for observation.”

The remaining students “are fine” and will be released after being provided lunch.

“The district and schools take heat issues seriously and have preventative measures in place to protect the students and staff,” Childers said. “We appreciate the quick and thorough response of the local emergency services.”

LATEST NEWS: