Ambulance crash in Florence County sends 4 to hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An ambulance was involved in a crash that sent four people to the hospital Sunday evening.

Florence County Emergency Medical Services tell News13, an EMS ambulance was responding to the report of a traffic incident near Lake City that involved a motorcycle around 7:40 p.m.

While on their way to this incident the ambulance collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Ron McNair Blvd. and Thomas Street in Lake City.

Viewer submitted.

A total of four people were involved in the collision including two paramedics.

There were no patients on board the ambulance when this crash happened.

All four people involved were taken to the hospital.

The two paramedics and one other person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Officials say, the fourth person who was in the passenger vehicle is being treated for serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

The Lake City Fire Department, the Lake City Police Department, the South Lynches Fire Department and additional units from Florence County EMS responded.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this.

