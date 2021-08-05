4 students, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19 in Florence School District Four

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students and one staff member in the Florence School District Four have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

Those who have tested positive have been notified and will follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the district. The district said parents of children who test positive or are exposed to someone who tests positive will be notified.

The district said due to the testing process, there could be delays in knowing who had been exposed. The district urged parents to make sure teachers have the most up-to-date contact information in case of exposure.

“All of us at Florence School District Four understand that these are serious times and they might be frightening,” the district said in a statement. “We are working hard to ensure we provide the best possible education for students while maintaining a safe environment.”

Parents with questions are asked to call 843-346-3956 or visit florence4.k12.sc.us for updates.