47-year-old Florence man identified as victim of deadly shooting on Roosevelt Street

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The coroner has identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Roosevelt Street as a 47-year-old Florence man.

Leo Junior Brockington died after being shot in Florence at about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Street, according to the Florence County coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina. No additional information is available at this time.

Two brothers have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Freddie Wells, 66, of Dillon, was charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the shooting.

His brother, Johnny Anthony Wells, also has been charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

The incident remains under investigation.