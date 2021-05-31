48,000-serving donation from Ruiz Foods Florence continues partnership with Harvest Hope food bank

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A large donation from a Florence food company will help South Carolina’s largest food bank continue to help provide meals to those in need.

Ruiz Foods Florence donated 48,000 servings of its Eli Monterey brand products to Harvest Hope on Friday. The donation continues a partnership that began in 2016, the company said.

VIDEO: Ruiz Foods Florence

“Many communities continue to be under a tremendous amount of stress due to this pandemic,” Matt Ruiz, director of corporate and community relations, said. “Food banks are an important resource during this time. Speaking for the entire Ruiz family, we have always felt that it is important to help the communities where we live and work, particularly in times of difficulty, and we want to do what we can to help eliminate hunger.”

Harvest Hope, in operation since 1981, provides more than 22.6 million meals annually to people in need across the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate, according to its website. Its mission is “to eliminate hunger and food insecurity in South Carolina.”

“We operate programs that provide food for our most vulnerable citizens – children, seniors, and rural residents who don’t have access to grocery stores,” the organization’s website says. “We also run our own emergency food pantries in Greenville and Columbia where anyone in need can get a week’s supply of groceries for free.”

El Monterey brand is the No. 1 selling frozen Mexican food in the United States. Ruiz Foods has more than 3,900 employees at four facilities across the U.S.