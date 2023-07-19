DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers recently announced his plans to retire, and News13 spoke with him on Wednesday about his decision.

His decision came after he ran unopposed for four years. Rogers has been the solicitor for Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro County for nearly 16 years.

He’s served as both assistant solicitor and solicitor for a total of 30 years. His staff said he was the nicest solicitor they’ve ever met.

His philosophy is simple.

“Real bad guys, you need to send to prison because they’re a danger to the community,” Rogers said. “But people that make mistakes, you need to give them a second chance. If they make another mistake and it gets to be a repetitive type situation, then they probably need to spend some time in prison also.”

Rogers said multiple things factored in to his decision, the main one being after 30 years, wanting to spend more time with his wife and daughter.

Rogers said he isn’t quite sure yet what he wants to do next, but he did say he wouldn’t mind returning to the court room in a less demanding role.

“I actually like being in the court room working on cases,” he said. “Whether it’s working out guilty pleas or trying some cases. So, I’m hoping once I get through and take a little break, maybe a couple months, maybe I can get back in the court room in some kind of way.”

He said despite running unopposed for four consecutive terms, since his retirement announcement, he’s spoke with three people who plan to run in 2024.

Rogers said he thinks his office was one of the best solicitor’s office’s in the state, and that the biggest problem he’s faced has been funding.

“I kind of laugh and say, I say ‘Yeah, I’ve been fighting for more money all these years. And once I make the decision not to run again they come up and give more money,'” he said. “So whoever the next person is should be in pretty good shape.”

Elections for the new Fourth Circuit Solicitor will be in 2024, with Rogers’ term ending in January 2025.