6 Darlington school food service workers quarantined after 1 tests positive for COVID-19

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – Six Darlington County School District food service workers are being quarantined at home after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

Because the employees involved make up the summer food program team at Thornwell School for the Arts, the program has closed service at that location until the employees are cleared to return.

No employees or students outside the immediate team were exposed. The employee did not interact with students or parents, and there are no additional risks to families who picked up food from the schools.

Thornwell’s cafeteria has been cleaned and disinfected. The district continues to provide personal protective equipment to the nurses, bus drivers, and nutrition workers.

“In the Darlington County School District, the well-being of our staff and students is always our greatest concern,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “I pray for the health of our sick employee as well as the health of those that were exposed. We will continue to take all precautions to protect our employees and students.”