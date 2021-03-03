6 people displaced after house fire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were displaced after a Wednesday morning house fire in Darlington County, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire happened at a double wide mobile home on Dudley Drive, according to the Red Cross and Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers. No injuries were reported but the home is a total loss, Flowers said.

Flowers said the fire appeared to have started from a heat lamp on the back porch.

Hartsville Fire, Sardis-Timmonsville Fire, Darlington County EMS, and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.