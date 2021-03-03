6 people displaced after house fire in Darlington County

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were displaced after a Wednesday morning house fire in Darlington County, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire happened at a double wide mobile home on Dudley Drive, according to the Red Cross and Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers. No injuries were reported but the home is a total loss, Flowers said.

Flowers said the fire appeared to have started from a heat lamp on the back porch.

Hartsville Fire, Sardis-Timmonsville Fire, Darlington County EMS, and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories