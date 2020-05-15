MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old man died Thursday evening after a lawnmower accident in Marion County.
The man, who has not been identified yet, was riding a lawnmower on West Marion Road near Laughlin road, when the lawnmower ran off the road and into a ditch, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner, Jim Gray.
The man ended up in the ditch with the lawnmower on top of him, Gray said. He was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 62-year-old man dies in lawnmower accident in Marion County
- List of Horry County Schools graduation plans by high school
- House Republicans say China should be held accountable for coronavirus spread
- Local gym prepares to reopen, focuses on small group training
- Don’t wander streets of Tijuana looking for beer, officials warn