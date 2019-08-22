64-year-old woman dies in crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A woman is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday evening.

According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the 64-year-old woman died in a crash involving 3 vehicles. The crash happened at around 5:36 p.m. on the Highway 15/401 West bridge.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a man driving a 2001 Chevy pickup was traveling south on 15/401 when a 2006 Ford crossed the center line striking the Chevy head-on. Another car traveling north then struck the Ford.

The drivers of all three cars were taken to area hospitals with injuries. The woman who died was a passenger in the Chevy. The driver of the Ford has been identified as Steven Jackson.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Count on News13 for updates on this crash.