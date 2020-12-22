A handful of Pee Dee towns haven’t turned audits in to the state in years, costing them hundreds of thousands in funding

CLIO, SC (WBTW) — A handful of Pee Dee municipalities are collectively losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds after failing to turn in financial audits to the state.

Clio, Lamar, Loris, Nichols and Timmonsville are listed as delinquent by the state treasurer’s office, as of Friday. The municipalities are part of 54 in the state — most of them small towns — who haven’t submitted their audits, some of them in eight years or more.

Clio is listed as delinquent from the 2012 to 2019 fiscal years. Lamar has not submitted its 2019 fiscal year audit, Loris has not submitted from 2017 to 2019, Nichols has not submitted for the 2019 fiscal year and Timmonsville has not submitted its 2019 fiscal year financial audit.

If a municipality fails to submit its annual audit, the state punishes it by withholding funding until the audits are turned in. A small town can miss out on $70,000 to $80,000 a year, a city might lose $200,000 to $300,000 a year and a larger city could go without millions, according to South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis Jr. Loftis said those can make a big difference in areas with small populations and low-income residents.

“That is one the local towns count on,” Loftis said.

Each of the delinquent Pee Dee municipalities have fewer than 2,400 residents, with Nichols as the smallest, at 368 people, according to population demographic data from the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

Under state law, municipalities and counties have to perform annual audits and submit those to the state treasurer’s office to assure funds are being properly collected and used. The state withholds funding if the audits aren’t submitted.

Loftis said towns and cities usually become delinquent because someone in leadership has left and the municipality might not know it has to submit or do audits, or know the forms never went through.

“Some of these towns, they have a great many challenges, and they deserve every consideration possible,” he said.

Loftis said his office reaches out to the municipalities to get them current and in compliance with state law. Clio, he said, has been extremely cooperative.

“We expect them to be on the straight and narrow in the next few months,” he said.

Clio Mayor Ben Petrone found out about the delinquent audits while attending town meetings. He said that two audits had been completed, but hadn’t been released because the town didn’t pay the auditors. Other audits were never done.

Petrone, who has been in office for three months, hopes the audits will be completed and submitted to the state soon after the new year.

“If we want to be a town, we have to act like a town, and I don’t want to put the state in a position where they have no choice but to take away the charter,” Petrone said.

He said the treasurer has been helpful in helping the town through the process, and has released some of the withheld funds early to help pay for the audits. Petrone said the audits cost an average of $15,000 a year.

“It is expensive,” he said.

Completing the audits will allow the town to start applying for grants. Petrone said the backlogged state funds will be used to pay health insurance premiums for employees, pension plan contributions that weren’t made and will be used for other expenses, like repairing aging town-owned vehicles.

He said he received $90,000 in unpaid town bills his first month in office. He expects to get an answer from the state near the end of the year about how much funding they’ll receive from previous years of unfiled audits.

Petrone said it’s not the residents’ fault the problems have gone uncorrected. Fixing the audits, he said, could help Clio have a place for senior citizens to go, or help bring in businesses it doesn’t currently have, like a drug or grocery store.

“Nobody is going to do that until the town is financially straight,” Petrone said. “But we’re getting there.”

Calls to the Lamar and Nichols municipal offices were not returned. The town administrator for Timmonsville was not available for an interview before deadline, according to the town office. The mayor of Loris could not be reached before deadline.

The following municipalities have not submitted their annual audits, as of Dec. 18, 2020:

Bonneau (FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Burnettown (FY16, FY17, FY18)

Calhoun Falls (FY19)

Campobello (FY17, FY18, FY19)

Central Pacolet (F13, FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Clio (FY12, FY13, FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Cope (FY19)

Cordova (FY12, FY13, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Cross Hill (FY17, FY18)

Elgin (FY19)

Elloree (FY19)

Fairfax (FY19)

Fort Mill (FY19)

Furman (FY17, FY18, FY19)

Gifford (FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Govan (FY17, FY18)

Hodges (FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Iva (FY15, FY16, FY18, FY19)

Lamar (FY19)

Latta (FY19)

Lincolnville (FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Livingston (FY12, FY13, FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Loris (FY17, FY18, FY19)

Meggett (FY19)

Monetta (FY18)

Mount Croghan (FY18)

Neeses (FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Nichols (FY18, FY19)

Ninety-Six (FY19)

Norway (FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18)

Olar (FY18, FY19)

Patrick (FY19)

Paxville (FY17, FY18)

Peak (FY10, FY11, FY12, FY13, FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Reevesville (FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

Ridgeville (FY17, FY19)

Rowesville (FY17, FY18)

Ruby (FY18)

Salem (FY15, FY16)

Silverstreet (FY12, FY13, FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18)

Scotia (FY19)

Smoaks (FY18, FY19)

South Congaree (FY19)

Springfield (FY16, FY17, FY18, FY19)

St. Matthews (FY18, FY19)

Starr (FY17, FY18)

Summit (FY18, FY19)

Sycamore (FY17, FY18)

Timmonsville (FY19)

Ulmer (FY17, FY18)

Vance (FY19)

Ward (FY08, FY09, FY10, FY11, FY12, FY13, FY14, FY15, FY16, FY17, FY18)

West Union (FY19)

Woodford (FY17, FY18)