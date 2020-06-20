‘A revolution, a change’: Young adults, teens march in Lake City for racial justice on Juneteenth

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of teens and young adults joined the global protests against police brutality and for racial justice.

Christian Hanna and Jeremiah Thames say they had to join in with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have grown since George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

“I texted Christian and I said, ‘I want to do something to show support,’ so we just got on it,” said Thames, who’s a junior at the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Their friends spread the word and with help from the city, they marched downtown Friday evening. They held a “die-in” at the steps of the Dr. Ronald McNair’s memorial.

The protesters lied on the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds to remember victims of police brutality.

“Let my land be a land where liberty is crowned with no false patriotic wreath,” said Thames, reading Langston Hughes’s poem “Let America Be America Again” before the die-in.

Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. joined in the march and talked about this demonstration at the city’s first “barber shop talk” earlier this month.

“Oftentimes, we as grown-ups and adults, we don’t give children an opportunity to express themselves,” Mayor Anderson said. “I think we see that a lot of times when there is a tragedy.”

Hanna and Thames especially wanted this rally on June 19, which is the Juneteenth holiday that celebrates the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, shortly after the Civil War ended, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all slaves were free. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier, freeing slaves in Confederate states.

The organizers say Friday’s protest was to commemorate the struggles of Black people before and after emancipation by continuing their work.

“It speaks of a revolution, a change,” said Zandra McNair, who’s a senior at Morris College and the CEO of HEARTArts, an organization teaching children how use to use arts and education for life skills and social justice. “This is the youth coming together in a community to stand up for what’s right.”

Hanna, who’s a sophomore at Hamilton College, says one step to address systemic racism in the Lake City area starts in the classroom.

“(Along) I-95, there are a lot of schools around that are poorly funded and education is the biggest thing,” he said.

Thames says another step is by getting more young Black voters.

“We feel like if you have a voice, then you should use it,” he said. “One of the things was to get out and get people out to vote.”

Hanna and Thames also say they just started a group called the Pee Dee Black Youth Alliance, with a goal of informing and supporting teens and young adults in the greater Lake City area.