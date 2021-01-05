A year later, group of first responders works to keep FLO airport officer Jackson Winkeler’s memory alive

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday marked one year since Florence Regional Airport officer Jackson Winkeler was shot and killed in the line of duty.

To mark the first anniversary, many members of the public safety community participated in a memorial ruck, where they walked six miles from Latta police to the Dillon County Judicial Center.

“Whether they’re law enforcement, fire, or EMS, they’re going to make a six mile sacrifice of themselves which will never amount to the sacrifice Jackson made a year ago today,” Latta police Sgt. Zane Bryant said “But it was just a small token for us to show and remind the community.”

Sgt. Bryant said he knew Jackson his entire life, and that he was like a younger brother to him.

“Jackson was such a loved individual in his community,” Sgt. Bryant said. “At his young age, he was able to make such a positive impact on so many people, it was just overwhelming.”

Winkeler was 26 years old when he was shot and killed last January while conducting a traffic stop at the airport. James Edward Bell has been charged in his killing, although a trial date has not been set yet.

He was also a firefighter in Latta.

His direct family and first responder family both him for his friendly nature, love for people and desire to help others.

“He lit up a room when he walked in,” Sgt. Bryant said. “Jackson’s nature even before he decided to put on his first fire helmet, he was a servant at heart.”

Officer Winkeler’s family members were there for the memorial ruck. His father got behind the wheel of what was once his son’s patrol car. He said he had tears in his eyes for most of the drive to Dillon.

“There’s days we wake up, get out of bed and you think about your son and think about him and think about the tragic thing that happened,” Mark Winkeler said. “Of course I cry. But then, I can wake up and remember the good things. The last fishing trip, the last time I spoke to him.”

He was grateful for the public safety family that came together for Jackson, and has supported them throughout the past year.

Sgt. Bryant explained that a new group has been formed in Winkeler’s honor.

“Ultimately it is now known as the 6 4 6 group,” he said. “And it’s just a group of public safety individuals that their sole mission is to keep the memory of Jackson Winkeler alive. Continue to honor him. Bring awareness to line of duty deaths.”

Six was Officer Winkeler’s unit number at the airport.

The group has raised money for six scholarships for children of first responders in the Pee Dee.

“Anything we do from today forward will be in increments of six just to remember,” Sgt. Bryant said. “And everyone knows if they see a six, that’s Jackson Winkeler.”

Many were happy to help keep Jackson’s memory alive.

“Knowing we’re going to get soaked to walk for a cause,” his former chief at the airport Robert Norton said. “And we do it because we know he would have done it for us. That’s just a testament for what kind of person he was.”

The good being done in Winkeler’s name means a lot to his parents.

“It’s overwhelming,” Denise Winkeler said. “I’m thrilled about it… We couldn’t have gotten through this if it hadn’t been for our church family, for our family, and I’ll say our family– the officers here.”

