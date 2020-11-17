About 600 rural spots in Marion County to get new broadband access

GRESHAM, SC (WBTW) – Broadband access is expanding to about 600 locations in parts of Marion County’s most rural areas.

That’s thanks to a new project underway by HTC and the Cares Act.

The communication cooperative is working to expand broadband access to areas along highways 378, 908, and 41. That’s in the Gresham and Britton’s Neck areas.

The project is using a $1.5 million grant through the state’s broadband infrastructure program. HTC is matching that amount for the project.

About 600 locations will get broadband access thanks to the effort.

The pandemic has increased the need for broadband access to students, healthcare providers and many other.

“For some of our students that are in areas and rural communities such as this, we still have to provide them with paper, pencil type work,” said Dr. Kandace Bethea, superintendent of Marion County Schools

The project should be done in December. HTC said it hopes more funding will come down.

“This, like so many things today.\, are a team effort,” said Mike Hagg, CEO with HTC. “And with a team effort, there’s a lot we can accomplish. I’m very proud to be part of this. And HTC is proud to be part of this community.”