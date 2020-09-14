Accused Florence mass shooter to appear in court Wednesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Accused Florence mass shooter, Fred Hopkins Jr., is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to officials at the Florence County Clerk of Court’s Office.

An order of transportation was filed on Friday, September 11, for Hopkins to be in court by Wednesday at 9 a.m.

It is not known why Hopkins is to appear in court.

