FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — All lanes of I-95 South are blocked off due to five crashes on the roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The closure is five miles north of Exit 170, as of about 11:30 a.m., according to a map from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. At least one person has been reported as being injured.

Drivers can expect slow traffic.

Count on News13 for updates.