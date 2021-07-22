Amazing Grace Park in Marion County to hold grand opening soon

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County is set to have a grand opening of the Amazing Grace Park that will honor the late Reverend Senator Clementa Pinckney.

Pinckney and eight others were murdered at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. The park has walking trails, educational playgrounds and musical instruments for all to play. It also provides a venue for gatherings and local activities.

Stephanie Rizzo is the new park manager. She will oversee day-to-day park activities, rental opportunities, park partnerships, events and general management responsibilities.

“We really anticipate that it’s going to bring our community together. Not just Marion, not just Mullins, but reaching out to other communities within the Pee Dee and statewide as well,” Rizzo said.

State Senator Kent Williams is the cousin of the late Reverend and State Senator Pickney. He said one thing that resonates with him is the openness of the park.

“Because he opened his arms to everyone and that’s what happened when he lost his life there at Mother Emanuel AME Church. They were there to have bible study,” Williams said.

Rizzo also said there are many purposeful features in the park.

“This fox right here is one of a kind and worldwide. It is made from wood shipped out of Hungary and it’s rot-resistant, insect-resistant. So, this thing will be here for years to come.”

Details such as a fountain that will hold the names of the Charleston 9, angel wings that serves as a memorial for them as well. Williams says he hopes this park will being communities together.

“This will be a meeting place. A gathering place for people to come and talk and enjoy and walk and kids play.”

The grand opening is July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, music and more.