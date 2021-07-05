Ambulance involved in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:25 a.m. along Highway 41A, troopers said. The ambulance had it’s emergency equipment activated and was traveling south in a northbound lane when it hit the rear driver’s side of a Ford truck. The ambulance was trying to turn left onto Swamp Fox Court, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford was injured. Their condition is unknown.

Troopers said the ambulance driver was at fault for failing to yield. No other information was immediately available.