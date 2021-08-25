American Airline to offer additional flights out of Florence Regional

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – American Airlines will offer additional daily flights in and out of Florence Regional Airport, according to the Greater Florence Chamber.

American Airlines and the Florence Regional Airport will be announcing an additional flight to and from Charlotte most days each week.

The additional mid-day flight is scheduled to start September 8 and will offer area business and leisure travelers shorter connection times for both departing and arriving passenger itineraries.

Additionally, the current on-time performance of the AA jet service is in-line with other airports’ performance statistics.