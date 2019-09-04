Breaking News Alert
American Airlines announces flight cancellations from Florence Regional Airport, airport to close

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – American Airlines has announced flight cancellations from the Florence Regional Airport due to Hurricane Dorian.

The airport will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Renee Lunn, with American Airlines. All flights departing on Sept. 5 to Charlotte are cancelled.

Services is scheduled to resume on Friday and the airport will open at 7 a.m.

Travelers are asked to contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or at aa.com to re-book flights.

