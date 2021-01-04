American Airlines service from Florence to Charlotte set to resume Tuesday

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines is telling 25,000 workers that they could lose their jobs in October because of the sharp drop in air travel during the virus pandemic. The airline said Wednesday, July 15, it was starting new offers of buyouts and partially paid leave, which it hopes will reduce the number of furloughs. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — American Airlines service from Florence to Charlotte will resume Tuesday after being suspended due to COVID-19.

The flight was dropped in October along with flights to 15 other cities, according to the airline. Currently, American Airlines is the only major airline that goes in and out of Florence regional Airport.

The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.

Service was originally supposed to resume Nov. 3 but was delayed again.