American Airlines service from Florence to Charlotte set to resume Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — American Airlines service from Florence to Charlotte will resume Tuesday after being suspended due to COVID-19.
The flight was dropped in October along with flights to 15 other cities, according to the airline. Currently, American Airlines is the only major airline that goes in and out of Florence regional Airport.
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.
Service was originally supposed to resume Nov. 3 but was delayed again.