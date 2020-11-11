Applications open Friday for Darlington County students to switch learning models

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District will begin accepting applications to change students’ learning model Friday.

Families may request to switch from the Darlington County Virtual Academy to the face-to-face model, and vice versa. Students who don’t apply to switch will be in their respective model for the remainder of the year.

The district says it will work to honor as many of the requests as possible, based on space in each school and grade level. Students will know in January if their transfer requested was accepted. The move will take effect at the start of the second semester.

DCSD added that it may need to adjust its six foot social distancing rule to maintaining as much distance as possible due to demand. Masks will continue to be required.

Keri Cable said her daughter’s been virtual this year, but she hopes to transition her to in-person for next semester.

“For her its more of the social aspect that she’s missing,” Cable said. “The excitement’s not there anymore. She’s more rushed wanting to get done so she can play or do what anybody else in the family’s doing. It’s hard to keep her focused at home.”

The application will be on the district’s website starting Friday and the window will run through Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Families content with their current set up don’t need to do anything.

