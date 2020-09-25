At least 1 dead in crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person died in a crash in Florence County Friday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at Turbeville Highway and US 378 around 3:40 p.m., according to SCHP.
There is no word how many people were involved or if anyone else was injured.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more information.
