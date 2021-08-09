At least one killed in Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person was killed Monday night in a Dillon County crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 8:56 p.m. in the area of Highway 301 and McCallum Road, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available, but troopers are expected to release more details later.

