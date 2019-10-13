DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are looking for a missing man from Darlington.

Mace Dubose, 83, was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday at his home on Society Hill Road near the intersection of Cashua Ferry Road, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Dubose is described as a slender African American man who is about 6 feet tall.

Family says he may suffer from dementia. They say someone may have picked him up by car.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact 911 or Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC