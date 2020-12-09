Authorities release identity of teen killed Tuesday while walking on Hwy 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Authorities have released the identity of a teen killed on Tuesday while walking along Highway 501.
Emmanuel Tart, 18, of Marion County, was killed, according to Jerry Richardson, the coroner for Marion County.
Tart was struck by a 2016 Nissan at about 6:18 p.m. Tuesday near Admiral Loop, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tart was walking illegally in the roadway at the time.
