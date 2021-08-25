Authorities release name of woman who died Monday at Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died Monday at the Florence County Detention Center.

Tiffany Love Williams, 29, of Florence, was found unresponsive in her cell at about 6:40 a.m., according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Authorities attempted to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her body will be autopsied Thursday morning, according to von Lutcken. 

A cause of death has not been announced.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death, which is standard practice.

