Back to school events being held Saturday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two back to school events will be held Saturday in Florence.

Select Health of South Carolina’s First Choice will hold its second of four events to provide information on health as well as give out backpacks filled with school supplies for grades K-12 at no cost, while supplies last.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Williams Middle School on Irby Street in Florence.

The second event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 513 Barnes Street for grades seven to 12 only. There will be an Xbox tournament, basketball tournament, music, food, and cornhole.

To RSVP for the second event, call 843-665-3253.