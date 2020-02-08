Benefit ride to honor officer killed at Florence Regional Airport

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday to benefit Officer Jackson Winkeler’s family.
Florence Regional Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler was shot and killed while on duty in January. All proceeds will go to the Winkeler family.
The ride is hosted by Black Jack Harley-Davidson in Florence.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 per rider. The ride lasts until 2 p.m.
