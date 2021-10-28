Bennettsville man on way to court for drug charge found with drugs in car, points gun during road rage, deputies say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man is accused of pointing a gun at a driver during a road rage incident, according to deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Anton Brown, 27, was arrested on two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of marijuana, second offense, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies were called Thursday morning for reports of a person pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident near the Wateree River Bridge on Highway 1, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were able to locate Brown, who told the deputy he didn’t have a gun in his car.

Brown allegedly also said all he had in his car was marijuana and that he was on his way to court for a previous marijuana charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was determined that the subject did not lie about not having ‘a’ handgun in his vehicle. He had ‘two’ handguns in his vehicle. He also had marijuana in his vehicle…and meth,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.