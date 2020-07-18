Bennettsville native named CBS News VP of News Services

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville native was named the CBS News Vice President of News Services Thursday, according to a network press release.

Johnny Green Jr. will report to Kim Godwin, Executive Vice President of News, and starts his new role on August 10, the network said.

“Johnny’s wealth of experience in local journalism will be invaluable to CBS News,” Godwin said. “He knows how to nurture excellent storytelling from journalists. He also knows what our affiliated stations need to thrive.”

Green graduated from Marlboro County High School, according to his Facebook page. He worked for various stations across the country, most-recently WBZ-TV in Boston, where he spent five years, the network said.

“I am honored by the opportunity to join CBS News,” Green said. “I look forward to building on the tradition established at Newspath and providing editorially rich content and support during this transformative time.”

According to the press release, Green has won several Emmy Awards and during his time at WBZ-TV, the station won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

Green graduated from North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina and has one daughter.

He is also a member of the CBS Diversity Council and the National Association of Black Journalists.