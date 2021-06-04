Missing Bennettsville woman found safe

UPDATE: Tiffanie Grant has been found safe, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 41-year-old North Carolina woman.

Tiffanie Grant was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday walking on Highway 15-401 near Highway 38 and Broad Street in Bennettsville, according to police.

She is about 5’ 1” and weighs 130 lbs. She has braided black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue shorts. She has two nose piercings, a lip piercing and a pierced right eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Dispatch Center at (843) 479-1111 or Det. De’Aron Smith at (843) 544-8178.