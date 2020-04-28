Bicyclist killed in crash with car in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Darlington County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. at Timberlake Dr. near Ebenezer Rd., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

According to SCHP, a Ford Fiesta was traveling east, when a bicycle that was traveling west crossed the center line and hit the Fiesta head on. The driver of the bicycle was not wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The identity of the bicycle driver has not been released.

