Bicyclist killed in Timmonsville crash identified

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist killed in a crash in Timmonsville has been identified.

Alvin Demetre Dickson, 42, of Florence, was killed in the crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on the Brockington Street section of Highway 403 in Timmonsville.

A bicyclist was struck by a van on Highway 403 as both were traveling south. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died.

