HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Former VP Joe Biden continues campaigning in the Pee Dee Sunday.
The presidential candidate is speaking at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville.
A press release from Biden’s team says he’s there to listen to voters and lay out his vision for America.
Biden was in Florence Saturday, where he held a town hall event at Wilson High School.
