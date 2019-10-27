Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Sumter, S.C, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Former VP Joe Biden continues campaigning in the Pee Dee Sunday.

The presidential candidate is speaking at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville.

A press release from Biden’s team says he’s there to listen to voters and lay out his vision for America.

Biden was in Florence Saturday, where he held a town hall event at Wilson High School.

