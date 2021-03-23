Bill aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers say a new bill could help cut down on people from stealing catalytic converters.

The House recently passed the bill and it’s now in the senate.

“It would hopefully stop the theft of catalytic converters which we are suffering from right now,” house minority leader Representative Todd Rutherford of Richland County said. He’s one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

News13 reported in February that several law enforcement agencies across our area have seen increases in catalytic converter thefts. Those agencies included the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department.

Don Case, CEO of Case Auto Parts & Salvage in Marion County, says he’s had catalytic converters stolen off of his cars in the past. He says his shop has to take special precautions to avoid it from happening.

“I cut the converters off and if I’m going to fix it, I put them to the side,” Case said. “When somebody buys it I’ll weld them back on.”

Minority leader Rutherford hopes the new bill will help to curb the issue.

“If the average person wants to take the catalytic converter off their own car, they can,” Rutherford said. “They simply need to show the title, show they have ownership of the car and walk up there and then they can sell it. What it does stop- whoever stole those 20 catalytic converters from that business, they can’t walk up to a recycler and say, ‘these are mine. I want to sell them.'”

The bill says only licensed and permitted secondary metals recyclers would be able to buy used, detached catalytic converters. They would only be able to buy them from certain sellers, like dealers, or people who can prove ownership of the vehicle.

“This bill was started because I got a call from my sheriff, Leon Lott saying, ‘we’ve got to stop this can you help,'” Rutherford said. “We got the exact language from Georgia so we could see what state worked. And we saw the numbers in GA decline significantly. We believe it’ll have the same impact here.”

You can read the full bill here.