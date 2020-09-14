Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A new community mural was unveiled in Florence on Monday.

The mural is part of the Black Lives Matter Street Mural Project. Florence native Mel Howard, an educator and an artist, designed the mural.

Howard and many others are featured in the community project. You can find it along Barnes Street in Florence.

“When I initially did it, my entire plan was to bring the community together, give them something to take pride in, something powerful, something meaningful.” Howard said. “and just to see everybody who came out, it was breathtaking it was amazing. “

Two newly formed local organizations, Making a Difference (MAD) organization and Next is Now sponsored the community arts project.