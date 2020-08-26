Bobcat tests positive for rabies in Marion County, one pet exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bobcat tested positive for rabies in Marion County and one pet was exposed, DHEC said Wednesday.

The bobcat was located near Hassie Road and Mossy Point Court in Marion. The bobcat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory testing Aug. 23 and was found to have rabies on Aug. 25, DHEC said.

The pet that was exposed will be quarantined, which is required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“Keeping your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s onside wastewater, rabies prevention, and enforcement division.

This is the first animal in Marion County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 102 cases of rabid animals across the state this year.

DHEC said since 2011, South Carolina has averaged about 130 positive rabies cases per year.