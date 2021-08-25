Body found near auto repair shop in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found near an auto repair shop in Dillon County.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said the body was found on Hwy 301 North in the area of 2410 US-301, (=near an auto repair shop.

The sheriff’s office was called out to the scene this morning and officials were still there in the late afternoon, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate. The Dillon Police Department is also involved with the investigation.