Body found near Hwy 301 in Dillon County Sunday morning

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found near Hwy 301 South near railroad tracks in Dillon County Sunday morning, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said Daniel Lee Robinson, 32, of Dillon County died Sunday.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. No other information is available at this time.

