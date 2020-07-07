DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found near Hwy 301 South near railroad tracks in Dillon County Sunday morning, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
Grimsley said Daniel Lee Robinson, 32, of Dillon County died Sunday.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. No other information is available at this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace
- Body found near Hwy 301 in Dillon County Sunday morning
- ‘Masks make a difference’: Dr. Fauci talks safely reopening as COVID-19 cases in south spike
- Lawmakers question approval process of which companies receive PPP Loans
- Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in Dillon County