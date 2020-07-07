Body found near Hwy 301 in Dillon County Sunday morning

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found near Hwy 301 South near railroad tracks in Dillon County Sunday morning, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said Daniel Lee Robinson, 32, of Dillon County died Sunday.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. No other information is available at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories