Body of fallen Lake City officer escorted to funeral home in Timmonsville after autopsy

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of fallen Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart was escorted back to a funeral home in Florence County, officials said early Sunday afternoon.

Stewart died in the line of duty on Friday after a chase, and his body was taken to MUSC Charleston for an autopsy. Officers have been with Stewart’s body during the entire trip to and from MUSC, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of the 20-year law-enforcement veteran was en route Sunday afternoon to the Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home in Timmonsville, Nunn said. The escort traveled along Highway 52 through Lake City and onto Alligator Road en route to the funeral home, Nunn said.

No funeral arrangements have been announced for Stewart, whose body arrived in Lake City about 4 p.m. Since his death, condolences have streamed in across social media from various law-enforcement agencies across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

Authorities said Stewart died after the pursuit initiated by Lake City police, but no additional details have been released.