Body of man missing since 2019 found in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body of a man missing since 2019 was found in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The body of Julandon McCallum was found Nov. 5. Grimsley couldn’t say where the body was found. An autopsy was done on Nov. 7 and the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

McCallum was reported missing in July 2019.