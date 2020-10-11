Boil water advisory for parts of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — City of Florence staff advises water customers within the Tara Village subdivision to boil their tap water prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

Boil for one minute prior to using.

This advisory includes the 3700 block of Gable Terrace after a water main break occurred on the water main along Gable Terrace causing a disruption of service to water customers in the area.

Staff is presently on site working to complete the repair and restore water service to affected customers.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, there is a slight potential for bacteriological contamination to exist.

Test results for the bacteriological quality should be completed by Monday, October 12, at which time the City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

