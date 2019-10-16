Boil water advisory issued for McColl after water line hit

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of McColl after a water line was hit.
The boil water advisory was put in place Wednesday morning after a Duke Energy crew hit a water line around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to McColl Town Clerk Tammy Goff.
DHEC is conducting tests.
