Boil water advisory issued for part of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The City of Florence sent out a release Sunday afternoon saying a boil water advisory is in effect for the 1700 Block of Otis Way.

Florence water customers located within that block are experiencing a loss of water with low pressure due to a water main break.

City of Florence Water staff is advising residents to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

Staff is currently working to repair and restore water service to the affected customers.

The report says there has been no confirmed contamination of the system but the loss of pressure presents a chance for bacteriological contamination.

The City of Florence says this advisory is a precautionary measure to protect the public until test results come back to confirm the water is safe to drink.

Those test results should be completed by Monday. The City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the advisory.

News13 will keep you updated on this advisory.

If you have any questions or concerns about this advisory, you can contact the City of Florence at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825.

