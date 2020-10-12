Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Florence.

According to the city, anyone on Suena Drive should boil their tap water vigorously for one minute before using it for cooking or drinking, including ice.

The disruption is due to a water main break in the area. No confirmed contamination has been found in the system, but due to a loss of pressure, the potential exists.

Testing on the water is expected to be complete Tuesday. The city will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.