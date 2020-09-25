Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory was issued Friday for parts of the City of Florence, the city said.

Residents in the Tara Village Subdivision, including the 700-800 blocks of Julip, Scarlett, Candy, Butler, and Bonnie Lane should boil water vigorously for one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.

A disruption of service was caused by a water main break in the area, the city said. Crews are working to repair and restore water service to the area.

The city said there has been no contamination of the system but due to a loss of pressure, the potential exists.

Test results for the water are expected to come back Saturday.

The city will notify customers when the boil water advisory is lifted. Anyone with questions can call the City of Florence at 843-665-3236 or DHEC at 843-661-4825.