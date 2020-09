LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Lake City Thursday evening.

The boil water advisory is in effect for Bethel Road, Glendale School Road, Collin Road, Campbranch Road, Olanta Highway, Margie Lane, Apex, and Summit Drive, according to the city.

The city will notify residents when the boil water advisory is lifted.